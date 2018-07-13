By Laman Ismayilova

With a history of over 2,500 years, Ganja has a wealth of natural landscapes, historical sites and monuments.

Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan is located at the foot of the Minor Caucasian Ridge, on the Gjandzhachaj river.

The city was also the capital of Azerbaijan, when the country first declared its independence in 1918, thus playing a leading role in the history of the country.

Ganja is famous for its nature, namely Goygol Lake and reserve. A large mountain lake surrounded by the mountains of the Lesser Caucasus was formed as a result of a devastating earthquake that destroyed the mountain Kapaz in the 12th century.

Surrounded by a multitude of forests, vineyards, lakes, rivers and mountains the city is a great place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature.

The magical mountain lake of Goygol National Park has been an inspiration for many novels, poems and music bands.

The banks of the lake are covered with forests and rich of flora and fauna. The area is a major tourist attraction during the spring and summer seasons.

As the snow melts, wonderful scenery with the lots of grass opens near Ganja river.

Ganja is primarily known for its stunning architecture which reflects the various peoples and empires that have previously ruled the city.

The most famous monuments of Ganja are the mosque of Albanians, Ganja Gates (11th century), Palace "Dar-us-Soltan" (12th century), Karavansaray, Caucasian Albanian Church (15th century), Imam-zade Complex (16th century), Juma Mosque (17th century), Khan Bagi (garden of 17th century), Chokak Bath, the Armenian Church (17th century), the European bath (19th century), Russian Orthodox church, etc.

If you learn more about the history of the city visit the local museum which has more than 30,000 artifacts located in the 18 exhibition halls.

When you think of relaxation, places like national parks probably come to mind.

National parks provide great opportunities to experience unblemished natural areas.

The city is home to a multitude of stunning national parks. Experience picture-perfect landscapes, enjoy fresh air and quiet while you’re there.

"Khamsa" Garden

This beautiful garden is created in honor of the five main poems known as "Khamsa" by Nizami Ganjavi - genius of Azerbaijani and Eastern literature.

Nizami Ganjavi is one of the greatest representatives of literary heritage of the Eastern Renaissance. The poet, who began by writing lyrics in short forms – gasida, gazal, rubai, gained popularity not only in the Near and Middle East, but also on distant shores.

His five poems, known collectively as the Khamsa (Quintet) are considered the treasury of Azerbaijani poetry. In his work, the poets revealed the living pages of history.

The poems had a great influence on the development of not only Azerbaijani, but also Eastern poetry in general.

The impressive statue of Nizami Ganjavi stands in the garden. Notably, "Khamsa" Garden was restored in 2011.

Nariman Narimanov Park

The city park, bearing the name of the Azerbaijani writer, major public and political figure Nariman Narimanov, was restored and re-opened in Ganja in 2012. A large-scale work was carried on a total area of 4,823 square meters.

In the park, where all the conditions for recreation of residents and visitors of the city are created, a bust of a prominent statesman and thinker Narimanov has been installed. The visitors can enjoy fresh air sitting outside on park benches. The park is full of flowerbeds, various trees.

With its playgrounds, Nariman Narimanov Park is a favorite spot for parents with small children.

Fikrat Amirov Park

A spacious well-groomed park, with a total area of about 4 hectares, bears the name of the great native of Ganja, composer, People's Artist of the USSR Fikret Amirov.

Amirov was a prominent composer, who created a new genre called symphonic mugham.

He wrote a large number of works in different genres. His most famous symphonic works were "Azerbaijan Capriccio" (1961), "Gulistan-Bayati-Shiraz" (1968), "Legend of Nasimi" (1977), Concerto for violin and piano with orchestra (1948).

His symphonic Mughams "Shur" and "Kurd Ovshary" are unprecedented in the history of world music.

The author developed the national symphonic style by creating symphonic Mugham that became significant not only for Azerbaijan’s music but also for the music of the world.

In the recently renovated park there are many flower beds, hundreds of ornamental trees and shrubs are planted. There are more than 100 benches, modern lights, two large fountains in the park. Especially the tourists are attracted by a new light and music fountain.

Children enjoy the various swings and attractions that operate in the park. Here you can also enjoy your favorite table games.

