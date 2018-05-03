Trend:

The capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, amazes with its modern architecture, reads an article published in Russia’s "Komsomolskaya Pravda" newspaper.

Journalist Anna Adamaytes in her article noted that Baku and other cities of the post-Soviet area became closer for residents of Russia’s Altai Republic after the opening of direct flights.

The Baku Boulevard is considered a special place in the city, she wrote.

“There is no such a boulevard among the capitals of the countries of the Caucasus,” Yevgenia Bespalova, director of the 100 Roads travel agency, is quoted as saying in the article. “Baku has the famous Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, Crystal Hall (the concert complex where the Eurovision Song Contest took place in 2012) and a huge Ferris Wheel. Besides, Baku is a city of flowers, parks, fountains and friendly local residents.”

Azerbaijan is rich in natural gas and oil, she added. "When travelling outside the city, one can see an eternal flame on the Absheron Peninsula, which was lit up in antiquity and still burns. The Gobustan mud volcanoes are also worth seeing," according to the article.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz