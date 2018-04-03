By Rashid Shirinov

Oman’s low-cost airline SalamAir will start operating Muscat-Baku flights from June 14 as part of the summer schedule, the company informed on April 3.

Flights will be carried out until September 5 twice a week by an Airbus A320.

Departure from Muscat will be carried out on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 23:05 local time with arrival to Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 2:20 Baku time. Meanwhile, departure from Baku will be implemented on Wednesdays and Fridays at 3:20 with arrival in Muscat at 6:20.

SalamAir is a low-cost airline from Oman headquartered and based at Muscat International Airport. The company was founded in 2016 and began commercial flights from January 2017.

Presently, the airline operates three Airbus A320-200. It commenced flights between the Omani cities of Muscat and Salalah in January 2017, while the Muscat-Dubai route, launched in February 2017, was the airline’s first international service.

SalamAir operates international flights to Jeddah, Medina, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Dubai, Shiraz and Doha. As many as 116 flights are operated per week across these destinations.

Azerbaijan has lately become the most favorite place for travel of many Arab tourists. The majority of them are from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq. The growing interest to the country has several reasons, such as short distance to Azerbaijan, opening of more direct flights, beautiful nature of the country, halal foods in restaurants, etc.

