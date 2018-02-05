By Rashid Shirinov

Russian airline RusLine received permission to fly on three different routes in Azerbaijan, says a protocol of the Interdepartmental Commission for the selection of carriers on international routes of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia).

The document notes that RusLine received permission to operate regular passenger flights Ufa-Baku (three times a week), Samara-Baku (three times a week) and Moscow-Nakhchivan (five times a week).

In addition, the protocol reads that another Russian air carrier Nordwind Airlines withdrew its permission for flights on the route Yekaterinburg-Lankaran.

Founded in 1999, RusLine is one of the largest domestic airlines in Russia, operating both scheduled and charter flights. Its headquarters are located in Moscow with the city's Domodedovo International Airport serving as most important base for flight operations.

The air carrier operates flights between various regions of Russia as well as flights to Kazakhstan, Norway, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Czech Republic and other countries. The airline’s passenger fleet consists of six Bombardier CRJ100ER, two Bombardier CRJ100LR, 12 Bombardier CRJ200LR and two Bombardier Challenger.

Currently, a number of Russian airlines, such as Aeroflot, NordStar, Ural Airlines, UTair, IrAero and S7 Airlines, operate flights to Azerbaijan. Over the past year, the country received up to 2.7 million tourists, 31.6 percent of whom were guests from Russia. Taking into account the opening of more and more new flight routes between Russia and Azerbaijan, this figure will further increase in the near future.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz