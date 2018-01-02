By Trend

The Jakarta Post has published a list of world's 13 most beautiful airports, in which the Baku-based Heydar Aliyev International Airport is listed first.

The author reminds that designed by Turkish architecture studio Autoban, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan, boasts concave external glass walls, cocoon houses, cafes, bars, stores and amenities.

The list also includes Denver International Airport, Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, Kansai International Airport, Beijing Capital International Airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Menara Airport, Kutaisi International Airport, Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport , Pulkovo International Airport , Queen Alia International Airport and Changi Airport.

