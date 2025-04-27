Winners of Cadet Zone Boxing Championships final round determined [PHOTOS]

27 April 2025 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

The final round of the Cadet Zone Boxing Championships has concluded, Azernews reports.

The athletes from various clubs and sports societies in different cities and regions of the country competed, with 153 athletes from 50 teams taking part in the event.

On the final day of the five-day tournament, champions and medalists were determined across 17 weight categories.

In the team standings, the Neftchi Sports Club secured first place with four gold, one silver, and three bronze medals. Ganja took second place with two gold and two silver medals, while the third position was claimed by the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Sports Organization Association (AHTIB) with two gold and one bronze medal.

Nurlan Yusifli from Agdash was awarded the title of best boxer in the final round. The best referee was Yovana Ugrenovic from Serbia.

During the competition, a qualifying round for schoolgirls was also organized, and the names of the strongest athletes in 8 weight categories were confirmed.

The medalists will be included in the national team and will represent Azerbaijan in international competitions.

Around 153 boxers from 50 teams tested their abilities in the tournament. The chief referee of the championships was Anar Babanli.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.