Nikita Simonov rises to the top of World Cup series rankings

15 April 2025

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artistic gymnast Nikita Simonov has firmly established himself at the top of the World Cup series for rings, Azernews reports.

After four stages of the competition, Simonov currently holds the first overall position.

He has amassed a total of 105 points, which includes 30 points from his gold medal performance in Baku. Moreover, he gained 25 points each for his silver medal finishes in Cottbus (Germany), Osijek (Croatia), and Antalya (Turkiye).

Since the start of the year, Simonov has consistently reached the podium in every ranking tournament he has participated in.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.