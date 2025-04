Azerbaijani basketball teams depart for Serbia to participate in Gymnasiade

4 April 2025 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan national teams in 3x3 basketball, which will participate in the World School Sport Games (Gymnasiade) in the Serbian city of Zlatibor, have departed for the competition, Azernews reports.

The youth national team, led by Zaur Pashaev, includes Ravan Mamedyarov, Yunis Ganjaliyev, Faig Kerimov, and Tunar Hajizade.

Aylin Niftaliyeva, Aylin Akbarzade, Nazrin Almazova, and Gunel Mammadli, under the guidance of head coach Tatiana Denisnikova, will compete in the girls' tournament.

The ISF U-15 World School Sport Games are set to take place in Serbia on April 4-14.

Azerbaijan will send a delegation of 192 athletes participating in 18 different sports, including artistic gymnastics in Novi Sad, archery, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, tennis in Zlatibor, badminton, para-badminton, swimming, para-swimming, table tennis in Uzice, taekwondo, karate in Pozega, judo, wrestling in Lucani, fencing in Nova Varoš, and athletics in Priboj.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for April 5, with the closing ceremony on April 12 in Zlatibor.

The World Gymnasiade is a prominent international multi-sport event organized by the International School Sport Federation (ISF) and is the largest of the various competitions conducted by the ISF.

It is designed for individuals aged 13 to 18. According to current regulations, the Gymnasiade program includes twelve mandatory individual sports and five optional sports, selected by the organizing committee.

The mandatory sports are archery, athletics, boxing, chess, fencing, gymnastics, judo, karate, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, and wrestling. For the 2018 edition, the organizing committee included optional sports like petanque, road cycling, surfing, and golf.

The inaugural Gymnasiade took place in 1974 in Wiesbaden, Germany, featuring only gymnastics, athletics, and swimming.

Since its inception, the event has evolved significantly, with the 2018 edition in Morocco setting a record with over 3000 young athletes from 58 countries, making it the largest and first international multi-sport event for youth in Africa. The most recent edition occurred in May 2022 in Normandy, France.