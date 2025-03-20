Tour de France cheers up cyclists with its launch in Wales

20 March 2025 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Welsh cyclists have expressed their joy after it was announced the sport's most famous event will pass through the country for the first time.

The 2027 Tour de France's Grand Depart - the start of the race - will take place in the UK in 2027, according to BBC.

The first stage will kick off in Edinburgh, the Scottish capital, before riders make their way into England and then through Wales to finish in Cardiff, before returning to France.

This will be the third time the Tour's opening stage has taken place in the UK, with the last being in 2014, when the race began in Leeds and included stages finishing in Sheffield and London.

The Tour de France typically begins outside of France every other year, with Grands Departs having been held in countries like Germany, Italy, Belgium, and Spain since the UK last hosted.

Last year's Grand Depart took place in Florence, Italy, and the 2026 race is set to start in Barcelona.

For many cycling enthusiasts, the news has been wheelie exciting.