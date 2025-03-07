AAF to hold off-road vehicle rally

7 March 2025 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

The goal of the rally is to develop motor sports, as well as attract car enthusiasts to this sport in the regions.

The rally, which will take place on the Baku-Khizi-Shamakhi-Ismayilli route, will start at 9:00 in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

On April 5, Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) will organize an "Offroad" rally of off-road vehicles.

