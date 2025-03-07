Azerbaijani team to participate in Dutch Open Taekwondo Championship

7 March 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Dutch Open Taekwondo Championship is set to begin on March 8 in Eindhoven, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani national team will be competing in this two-day event.

A total of 22 athletes will represent Azerbaijan in the tournament. Following this, the team will head to Lommel to participate in the Belgian Open Championship on March 15.

Note that taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan. The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992. Many of those athletes now enjoy international recognition.

Furthermore, a video about the World Championships held in Baku was shown. The event continued with an artistic part.

In total, 76 teams from Baku, Sumgayit, and Absheron are taking part in Azerbaijan Taekwondo Championship, which ends on December 28.

Taekwondo fighters, who showed the best results in junior competitions were awarded with medals. President of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation Kamaladdin Heydarov, the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gaibov, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, the South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Eun Yong presented the medals to the winners.