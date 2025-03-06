Azerbaijani boxer starts int'l tournament with victory

6 March 2025 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Youth World Boxing Cup Adriatic Pearl is underway in Budva, Montenegro with young boxers competing for the prestigious World Cup status, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani female boxer Banuchichak Nasirli started the international tournament with a victory.

The boxer who competes in the 48-kilogram weight category, faced Kazakhstan's Aiym Tankibayeva in the 1/4 finals.

The match ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani boxer - 3:2 (29:28, 28:29, 29:28, 29:28, 27:30).

Banuchichak Nasirli will fight with Polish Natalya Nieviadomska in the semifinals. The match will be held on March 7.

Recall that Banuchichak Nasirli secured at least a bronze medal for herself by reaching the semifinals.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.