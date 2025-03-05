Baku Sports Festival gathers young athletes [PHOTOS]

5 March 2025 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Baku City Education Department (BED) has hosted the 2nd Baku Sports Festival, bringing together young athletes, Azernews reports.

The event took place at Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve No. 13.

Adviser to the Minister of Science and Education Rustam Aghayev spoke about the steps taken to develop sports, the annual improvement of sports infrastructure in general education institutions, and the increase in the number of schoolchildren achieving success in sports in educational institutions.

Having highly appreciated the 2nd Baku Sports Festival held on March 5 - the Day of Physical Culture and Sports, he brought to attention the sports projects implemented by the Ministry of Science and Education and emphasized the importance of holding such festivals.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev noted that the formation and development of sports policy in Azerbaijan is associated with the name of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

He expressed confidence that the number of students achieving high results in local and international competitions in various sports and worthily defending the sports honor of our country, as well as mass participation in sports, will continue to increase.

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee Farid Mansurov emphasized that the country has become one of the world's powerful sports centers.

Speaking about the great attention and care shown by President Ilham Aliyev to sports, athletes and specialists working in this field, the Olympic champion said that such festivals organized among schoolchildren are useful for strengthening interest in sports.

The guests got acquainted with corners for various sports and watched schoolchildren's performances. The festival continued with an artistic and musical program.