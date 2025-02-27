AFFA President, UEFA Referees Committee member discuss refereeing development [PHOTOS]

27 February 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) Rovshan Najaf has received member of the UEFA Referees Committee Bjorn Kuipers, during his visit to Baku, Azernews reports.

The meeting involved an exchange of ideas on the development of refereeing in Azerbaijan and future perspectives.

It is worth noting that Bjorn Kuipers, considered one of the best referees of his time, has been assigned to the final matches of the World Cup twice (2014, 2018) and the European Championship three times (2012, 2016, 2020).

The Dutch FIFA referee has officiated the UEFA Champions League final once (2014), the UEFA Europa League final twice (2013, 2018), and the European Championship final once (EURO 2020).

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.