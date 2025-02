Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev re-elected as President of National Olympic Committee [PHOTOS]

18 February 2025 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been re-elected as the President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), Azernews reports.

At the 9th General Assembly of the NOC, the head of state was unanimously elected as the head of the organization for the next four years.

The General Assembly also held elections for the membership of the Executive Committee and the Inspection Commission.

President Ilham Aliyev, along with Azer Aliyev, Chingiz Huseynzade, Zemfira Meftahetdinova, Farid Mansurov, Elnur Mammadli, Faig Garayev, Alla Hasanova, Nazim Huseynov and Namig Abdullayev, were elected members of the NOC Executive Committee.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement.

Much attention is being given to holding international sports competitions in Azerbaijan.

Major sports events including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.

In 2015, the first European Games were held in Azerbaijan with the participation of 10,000 athletes from 50 European countries. The competition involved 11 sports facilities in Baku and one in Mingachevir.

Azerbaijani athletes won 56 medals, including 21 gold, 15 silver, and 20 bronze, taking 2nd place in terms of the number of medals.

Furthermore, the country hosted the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, where the Azerbaijani team secured a total of 162 medals (75 gold, 50 silver, and 37 bronze).

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azerbaijani athletes won two gold (in judo), two silver (in taekwondo and boxing), and three bronze medals (in wrestling) during the competition.