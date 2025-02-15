Misli Premier League: Sumgayit to face Zira in round XXIII opener

15 February 2025 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

The XXIII round of the Misli Premier League kicks off today with a match between Sumgayit and Zira.

According to Azernews, the game will take place at the Sumgayit City Stadium, named after Mehdi Huseynzade, and will start at 19:00. Kamal Umudlu has been appointed as the main referee of the match.

Currently, Zira holds third place in the standings with 39 points, while Sumgayit sits in seventh place with 22 points.

The remaining matches of the round will be played on February 16 and 17.