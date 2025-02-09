PSG's forward Dembele scores in 7 of his eight matches this year
Continuing his prolific run, PSG forward Ousmane Dembele has taken the lead in the list of top scorers in 2025.
The 27-year-old French winger has scored 13 times in January and February, according to Idman.biz.
Dembele, who has scored in 7 of his eight matches in various tournaments this year, scored a hat-trick against Stuttgart in the Champions League and Brest in Ligue 1.
Alex Martins, who plays for Dewa United in Indonesia, Youssef En-Nesiri of Fenerbahce, and Marcos Leonardo of Al-Hilal have scored 11 goals each.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!