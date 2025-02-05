National karate team to compete at championship in Poland

5 February 2025 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani karate fighters will compete at the 2025 Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships to be held in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, Azernews reports.

A total of 28 athletes will represent Azerbaijan in the tournament.

They will compete in kumite and kata under the leadership of head coach Anar Allahverdiyev and coaches Shahin Khudaverdiyev and Ismayil Guliyev.

In addition, Azerbaijani international referees Jahangir Babayev and Renad Aliyev will act as referees in the competition.

The 52nd European Karate Championship will last from February 7 to 9.

Karate has been growing in Azerbaijan, with more people getting interested in the sport.

Founded in 1994, Azerbaijan Karate Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

The list of strong national karate fighters includes five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.