Round XX of Azerbaijan Premier League to wrap up

26 January 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Round XX of the Azerbaijan Premier League will come to an end on January 26, Azernews reports.

The teams "Araz-Nakhchivan" and "Neftchi" will be the first to take the field. The match at the "Liv Bona Dea Arena" will start at 16:00.

In the second match of the day, "Qarabag" will face "Turan Tovuz" at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium. The match will kick off at 18:30.

Currently, the "white horses" are in first place in the league table with 50 points. The Nakhchivan representative is in second place with 39 points, the Tovuz club is in fourth place with 32 points, and "Agh-qara" (white-blacks) are in seventh place with 18 points.

It is worth noting that in the opening match of the Round XX , "Zira" defeated "Shamakhi" 2:1 away. In other matches, "Səbail" won against "Kapaz" 1:0 at home, while the match between "Sabah" and "Sumgait" ended in a goalless draw.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.