Azerbaijani national football team to play its next match in UEFA Nations League

The Azerbaijani national football team will play its next match today in the UEFA Nations League, Azernews reports.

The team, which is in Group C League I, will be a guest of the Estonian national team in the third round in Tallinn.

The match will take place at the "Lilleküla" stadium and will be officiated by Irish referee Rob Harvey. The game is set to kick off at 20:00 Baku time.

In another match of this group, the Slovakia national team will face Sweden at home.

After the first two rounds, the Azerbaijani national team is in third place with no points. Sweden is in first place with six points, Slovakia is in second, and Estonia, with no points, is at the bottom of the group.

The UEFA Nations League is a biennial international football competition played by the senior men's national teams of the member associations of UEFA, the sport's European governing body.

The competition replaces the international friendly matches previously played on the FIFA International Match Calendar, with European national teams engaging in more frequent competitive matches against other European national teams of comparable level.

The 2024–25 UEFA Nations League will be the fourth season of the UEFA Nations League.

The competition will run from September to November 2024 (league phase), March 2025 (League A quarterfinals and League A/B and B/C play-offs), June 2025 (Nations League Finals), and March 2026 (League C/D play-offs).

Spain are the defending champions, having won the 2023 finals.

