Azerbaijan's handball teams set to begin their campaign in European Cup

5 October 2024 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the women's handball teams "Qarabag," "Azeryol," and "Kur" will begin their campaigns in the European Cup, Azernews reports.

The defending national champion "Qarabag" will face Luxembourg's "Differdanj" in the 1/32 finals. The match will take place at the "AHF Arena" Sports Complex in Baku, starting at 14:45. The return match will be held the following day at the same venue.

Another representative, "Azeryol," will also play both of its matches in Baku. Led by Aleksandr Revva, the team will compete against Ukraine's "Galichanka" at 17:00 in the "AHF Arena."

The winner of the Azerbaijan Cup, "Kur," will clarify their relationship with the Greek team "Ionias" away from home. The first match will be held at the Athens Gymnastics Arena, starting at 19:00 Baku time. The second match will take place the following day at 17:30.

