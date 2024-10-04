National football team's preparation plan and travel program announced

4 October 2024 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's national football team's preparation plan and travel programme have been announced, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan national team will gather on October 7 and will hold training sessions at the Neftchi Football Centre on October 8-9.

The team will travel to Tallinn, Estonia, on October 9 at 15:00. Head coach Fernando Santos will lead the team in their final training session before the match against the Estonian team on October 10 at 18:00 (Baku time) at the Lillekula stadium.

The national team will have a morning training session on October 12, the day after the game against Estonia, and will return to Baku at 14:00 (Baku time).

On October 13, there will be a final training session before the match against the Slovakia national team at 17:00 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Note that the Azerbaijan national team is set to play against Estonia away on October 11 and against Slovakia at home in Baku on October 14. Both matches will kick off at 20:00.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

