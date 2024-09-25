Azerbaijan, Congo discuss prospects of cooperation in sports [PHOTOS]

25 September 2024 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Secretary General of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) Azer Aliyev has received a delegation led by the, Minister of Sports and Culture of Congo Didier Budimbu, who is visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Azer Aliyev took the opportunity to share extensive insights into the advancements and accomplishments that Azerbaijan has witnessed in the realm of sports.

He highlighted the country's successful performance at 2024 Summer Olympics, where Azerbaijani athletes excelled by securing a total of 7 medals, including two gold, two silver, and three bronze.

This remarkable achievement earned team Azerbaijan a notable position, ranking 30th in the overall medal count.

In response, Didier Budimbu expressed heartfelt congratulations to the Azerbaijani Olympic team for their substantial achievements at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He also stressed the importance of international recognition and the spirit of friendly competition in the world of sports.

Furthermore, the meeting served as a platform for discussing potential avenues for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Congo in the field of sports.

Both parties recognized the mutual benefits that such collaborations could yield, including the exchange of knowledge, training methods, and cultural experiences that could enhance the sporting landscapes of their respective countries.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement.

Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan to holding international sports competitions.

Major sports events including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.

