Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters bring home 13 medals from Latvia

15 September 2024 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have claimed 13 medals, including four golds at the 2024 Riga Open G1 tournament held in Latvia, Azernews reports.

The gold medals came from Ilyas Hatamli, Mahammad Hasanli, Fuad Maharramli and Eljan Aliyev.

Nargiz Kazimova and Yunis Huseynov clinched silvers, while Nilufar Borji, Sehri Jalalova, Fatima Hasanova, Harun Salmanzada, Ziya Hasanli, Huseyn Khudiyev and Allahverdi Mammadov earned bronze medals of the tournament.

