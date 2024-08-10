Azerbaijani wrestler Magomedov advances to 1/4 finals at Paris Olympics

10 August 2024 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov advanced to the 1/4 finals in his opening bout at the Summer Olympics in Paris, Azernews reports.

Competing in the 97 kg weight category, Magomedov defeated Luis Miguel Perez Sosa from the Dominican Republic with a score of 9:0.

To note, the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team in Paris includes six wrestlers: Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg), who did not secure medals; Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), who is competing for third place; and Haji Aliyev (65 kg), who will compete in the 1/8 finals.

