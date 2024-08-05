Paris 2024: Alfonso Dominguez to face Uzbek boxer in final bout [PHOTOS]

5 August 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) has reached the finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

The boxer secured his spot by defeating Spanish Enmanuel Reyes Pla (4-1) in the semi-finals.

Alfonso Dominguez will face Lazizbek Mullojonov (Uzbekistan) in final bout on August 9.

Recall that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) became Olympic champions, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) won silver for Azerbaijan.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11, 2024.

