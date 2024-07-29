Azerbaijani fencer Anna Bashta concludes her Olympic run

29 July 2024 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games are underway, Azernews reports citing Idman.biz.

Today's events will determine the winners in the fencing competitions. Azerbaijani fencer Anna Bashta has been competing in the 2024 Olympics, beginning her journey in the 1/16 finals. She won her first match against Chinese fencer Yang Hengyu with a score of 15-9.

In the 1/8 finals, Bashta faced off against four-time Olympic champion Olga Kharlan of Ukraine but was defeated 6-15, ending her run in the tournament.

It’s worth noting that Anna Bashta was the sole representative from the Azerbaijani fencing team at the Paris Games.

