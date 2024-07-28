Youth and Sports Ministers of Azerbaijan and Chad sign MoU

28 July 2024 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Youth and Sports Ministers of Azerbaijan and Chad have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoU) , Azernews reports.

The signing ceremony took place at the Azerbaijan Olympic House of Azerbaijan, operating in Paris as part of the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games.

The document was signed by the Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and the Minister of Youth and Sports of Chad Abakar Jermah Aumi.

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is represented by 48 athletes in 17 programs in 15 sports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

