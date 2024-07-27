Even Olympic Games make no matter for France's biased policy

27 July 2024 19:09 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

This year, the Olympic Games held in France were embroiled in scandals even prior to its start. The hassle that athletes faced with accommodation, openly racist actions against a black singer during the opening ceremony, and the forcible removal of migrants from Paris demonstrated that France was unfit to host the Olympic Games.

The reflection of bias against Azerbaijan during the Games was inevitable. For instance, during the opening ceremony, France-2 television channel broadcast biased statements, leading to justified discontent from Baku. One of the channel's presenters, while speaking about Armenian athletes, did not hesitate to say that the Azerbaijani army had "occupied" Garabagh. The situation in Paris, where journalists lacking knowledge of geography, politics, and most importantly history spread false information under the guise of free media, is ridiculous.

While peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia were ongoing in the South Caucasus, the French media's provocative behaviour, especially during the Olympic Games, is unacceptable.

The incitement by the presenters also continued against Azerbaijani athletes. For example, a media representative referred to the Azerbaijani team as a "Caucasian republic in territorial conflict with Armenia" while they were passing by.

Baku is preparing a complaint to the International Olympic Committee regarding the gross violation of Olympic principles due to these behaviours. Azerbaijan will also express its dissatisfaction with Paris through diplomatic channels.

Undoubtedly, the persistence of French bias, even after the Second Garabagh War, demonstrates how weak the country's principles of justice and fairness are. Otherwise, the name of an event promoting unity and peace, like the Olympic Games, would not have been tarnished.

Furthermore, France's failure to address colonialism, racism, and Islamophobia—issues that hold a significant place in its history—while interfering in external conflicts, is another proof of its double standards.

For 30 years, when Azerbaijani lands were occupied by Armenians and nearly a million Azerbaijanis became internally displaced, France and other pro-Armenian states like France did not raise their voices against this injustice. However, when Azerbaijan rightfully liberated Garabagh and restored the sovereignty of its historical lands, baseless accusations and threats first came from France.

It seems that France has set its goal to highlight Armenia, an occupying and Islamophobic country, even more than the Armenians do.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz