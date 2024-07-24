Paris 2024: Eight football matches to be held today

The first round of football matches at the 2024 Summer Olympics will begin with eight matches, Azernews reports.

On the first day of the game there will be meetings between Uzbekistan - Spain, Argentina - Morocco, Ghana - New Zealand, Egypt - Croatia, Iraq - Ukraine, Japan - Paraguay, France - USA and Mali - Israel. The matches will begin at 17:00, 19:00, 21:00 and 23:00 (Baku time).

Note that the matches of the second round will take place on July 27, and the matches of the last round will take place on July 30.

The football matches at the 2024 Summer Olympics will take place from July 24 to 10 August in France. The draw took place in Paris on 20 March 2024.

In addition to the Olympic host city of Paris, match will also be played in Bordeaux, Decines-Charpieu (near Lyon), Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Etienne.

