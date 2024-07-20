Thierry Henry becomes potential candidate for USMNT head coach post

20 July 2024 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

A World Cup Winner and Premier League legend has emerged as a candidate for the vacant USMNT coaching position, Azernews reports citing Daily Mail.

After a shameful exit from the Copa America tournament, US Soccer answered a cry from the masses by dismissing Gregg Berhalter from coaching duties. Their embarrassing run saw the Americans dumped out of the group stage behind losses to Panama and Uruguay.

With their ambitious search for a high profile coach to take the reigns from Berhalter in full swing, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Thierry Henry's name has been thrown in the hat as a potential candidate.

“One more name the USMNT has discussed is Thierry Henry,” Romano wrote on July 19. “Thierry Henry is now busy with the Olympics with the French national team, but after that, keep an eye on Thierry Henry because he's another name they discussed internally.”

Besides the Arsenal legend, Romano also noted how Patrick Vieira's name has also been discussed in the same breath as the vacancy. Vieira mutually parted ways with French side Strasbourg on July 18.

Henry reportedly showed interest in the US position before Berhalter was brought back for his second tenure after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz