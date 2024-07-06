Spain reaches EURO 2024 semifinal after beating Germany in extra time

6 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Spain moved to the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal after beating hosts Germany 2-1 in extra time on Friday, Azernews reports, citing the Anadolu Agency.

Neither Spain nor Germany could score a goal after the first half at Stuttgart Arena.

The Spaniards broke the deadlock when Dani Olmo made a close-range finish in the 51st minute, assisted by Lamine Yamal.

Germany equalized the game with Florian Wirtz in the 89th minute, and Joshua Kimmich assisted him.

The quarterfinal went to extra time after a 1-1 draw.

In the 119th minute, Mikel Merino, assisted by Dani Olmo, scored a header to make it 2-1 for Spain.

Spain were down to 10 men after Dani Carvajal dragged down Jamal Musiala to receive a red card in the 121st minute.

The Spaniards will now face the winner of the Portugal vs. France match on July 9.

---

