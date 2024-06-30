Azerbaijani swimmer claims gold at Children of Asia Int'l Sports Games [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani swimmer has claimed a gold medal at the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games taking place in Yakutsk.

Suleyman Ismailzade was ahead of all his rivals, covering the distance of 400 meters in freestyle.

Earlier, Azerbaijani female wrestlers won three medals at the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games.

Rena Nuriyeva clinched the silver medal in the 54 kg weight category. Simura Abdullayeva (62kg) and Gulnar Aghadadashova (39kg) scooped bronze medals of the tournament.

The 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games will last until July 7, 2024, in Yakutsk. The competitions are being held in 24 sports. Young athletes are competing for 224 sets of medals.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz