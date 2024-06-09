Azerbaijan's Women's 3X3 basketball team triumphs in European Cup Qualifiers

9 June 2024 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani women's 3X3 basketball team showcased their prowess in the European Cup qualifying round, held in Pristina, Kosovo, Azernews reports.

Facing Luxembourg in their second game, the national team secured a convincing victory with a score of 21:8, securing their spot in the semi-finals as group leaders.

This follows their earlier triumph against Malta with a score of 17:14.

Notably, the team had previously secured a qualification for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

