Artistic gymnasts from Azerbaijan to participate in international tournament

11 April 2024 22:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Three artistic gymnasts of Azerbaijan will participate in the international tournament to be held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Zahra Jafarova, Medina Abbasli and Shams Muvaffagi will debate for the prizes of the competition to be held on April 12-14.

The gymnasts went to Bishkek under the guidance of coach Valentina Ukleina. Dilbar Ibrahimova will also represent Azerbaijan in the competition as a judge.

