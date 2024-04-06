European OG Qualifiers 2024 kick off in Baku [PHOTOS]

6 April 2024 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

European OG Qualifiers 2024 has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena, welcoming 297 wrestlers from 33 countries, Azernews reports.

National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at opening ceremony. Furthermore, Talent show dance group delighted the audience with their performance.

Vice-president of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Bureau Member of the United World Wrestling (UWW) Namig Aliyev addressed the event.

In his speech, Namig Aliyev highlighted the importance of hosting such a prestigious competition in the country.

UWW Vice-President Theodoros Hamakos thanked Azerbaijan for hosting the competition.

A total of 14 Azerbaijani wrestlers have joined to the competition to win a license for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz