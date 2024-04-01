National gymnasts win gold medal at Grand Prix in France

1 April 2024 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team have successfully performed at at the 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics International Grand Prix in Thiais, France.

The team claimed a gold medal in group exercises, Azernews reports.

The team comprised Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova and Zeynab Hummatova, won the medal in the five rings routine.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

