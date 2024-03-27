National rower claims silver at Memorial Paolo D Aloja Int'l Regatta [PHOTOS]

27 March 2024 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani rower Diana Dymchenko won a silver medal at the 2024 Memorial Paolo D. Aloja International Regatta held in Italy.

She qualified for the final by completing the qualification stage in the 2000-metre distance races in a one-person boat, Azernews reports.

Here, only a few seconds separated the rower from the gold medal. The team member who was four seconds behind Arsik Jovana from Serbia (08:01:16 - 08:05:47) won the silver prize of the tournament.

Recall that Diana Dymchenko also won the podium at the Paolo De Aloya tournament last year, where she placed first.

Diana Dymchenko represented Azerbaijan and has finished 2nd in A-Finals of the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships held in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire, Wales and won Silver medal.

She also participated in the 2022 European Rowing Coastal and Beach Sprint Championships held in San Sebastian, Spain and won Gold medal in the Women's Single Sculls after timing 22:56.72.

