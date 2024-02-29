Female chess players win friendly match against Georgian team

29 February 2024 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani female chess team has won a friendly match against the Georgian team.

Gunay Mammadzadeh, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Govhar Beydullayeva and Khanum Balajayeva played with white pieces on the first day of the game in Tbilisi. All parties ended in a draw- 2.5:2.5, Azernews reports.

According to the agreement, chess players will compete against each other within 5 rounds.

The chess games are official, and the results will be counted towards the FIDE rating. The friendly meeting is part of the preparation program for the World Chess Olympiad.

The Chess Olympiad is a biennial chess tournament organized by FIDE.

The 45th Chess Olympiad will take place in Budapest, Hungary, on September 10-23.

It will be the first Chess Olympiad to take place in Hungary after Budapest hosted the 2nd unofficial Chess Olympiad in 1926.

Recall that Azerbaijan hosted the 42nd Chess Olympiad in 2016.

A total of 1,587 chess players, with 894 in the Open and 693 in the Women's event, took part in the Baku Chess Olympiad.

For centuries, chess has been a popular game in Azerbaijan, with ancient roots closely related to traditions. The country could preserve these traditions, as chess remains a crucially popular sport for now.

The national chess players have always taken high places at top-ranked tournaments.

