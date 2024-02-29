National boxing team to compete at Boxing World Olympic Qualifying Tournament

The Azerbaijan national boxing team will join the 2024 1st Boxing World Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which starts on March 3 in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

Nine members of the national team will test their strength in the tournament, Azernews reports.

The national team includes Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Umid Rustamov (57 kg), Tayfur Aliyev (63.5 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg ), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg), Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg), Mehsati Hamzayeva-Aghamaliyeva (57 kg), and Shahla Abdullayeva (66 kg).

Around 632 (399 men and 233 women) boxers from 114 countries are expected to participate in the tournament.

A total of 49 quotas will be on offer during the event, including 28 for men and 21 for women.

Only the finalists in women's 57 kg and the first 3 places in 60 kg will have an Olympic licence.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Recall that Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) have already won a licence for Paris 2024.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz