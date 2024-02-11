Azerbaijan's taekwondo team to participate in international competitions in Iran

11 February 2024 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

On February 12-15, the G1 category “Fajr Open” in taekwondo will be held in Tehran, and on February 16-19, the G2 category World Taekwondo Presidential Cup, which the Azerbaijani national team will participate in both, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation.

Under the guidance of senior coach Elnur Amanov, men, senior coach Seulbi Li, and coach Zahid Mammadov women will try their hand.

It is worth noting that Sayyad Dadashov (58 kg), Rahid Valiyev, Khidir Mammadov (both 54 kg), Ruslan Seyidov, Malik Abbasov, Yusif Gurbanov, Adil Eyvazov (all 58 kg), Riyad Shiraliyev, Parviz Iskandarov (both 63 kg), Yashar Mammadli, Vagif Hajiyev, Khanlar Khanahmedov, Vugar Bagirov (all 68 kg), Alasger Aliyev, Nijat Ismayilzade (both 74 kg), Eltaj Gafarov (80 kg), Taleh Suleymanov (87 kg), Salima Guliyeva (46 kg), Aylin Eynullayeva (49 kg), Nigar Abdullayeva (53 kg), Leyla Bashirova, Nargiz Kazimova (both 57 kg), Meylin Mammadzade (62 kg) and Narmin Ansari (67 kg) will participate in competitions.

The team will return to Baku on February 20.

