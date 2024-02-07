Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters earn four medals in UAE

7 February 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have enriched the country's medal haul with four medals.

Milad Beigi Harchegani (87kg) won a silver medal at the Fujairah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship, while Javad Aghayev secured bronze in the 74kg division, Azernews reports.

Female judo fighters Maryam Mammadova and Samarrukh Osmanova (49kg) also brought home bronze medals.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan.

The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its foundation in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo athlete Minaya Akbarova claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46 kg weight class.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.

The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova (bronze).

In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze.

