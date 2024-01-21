Azerbaijani national team will go to Munich with 10 snipers

21 January 2024 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

The composition of the Azerbaijani shooting team for the traditional H&N Cup 2024, which will be held in Munich, Germany, has been announced, Azernews reports. Our team will take part in the competition with 10 snipers.

Under the leadership of head coach Irada Ashumova and coach Khanum Astanova, Elvin Astanov, Uzeyir Tapdygly, Rasul Mamedov, Ramiz Khalilov, Imran Garayev, Vladislav Kalmykov, Hanna Aliyeva, Nazrin Abbasly, Leyli Aliyeva and Zeynab Sultanova will take part in the 10 m air pistol shooting.

The 2024 H&N Cup will take place January 23-28.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz