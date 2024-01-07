Azerbaijani women's volleyball team to face Poland at EEVZA Championships

7 January 2024 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani women's volleyball team under 20 (U-20) gets ready for its last game at the EEVZA Volleyball Junior and Youth Championships.

The national team will meet with Poland on January 7, Azernews reports.

The match starts at 16:30 Baku time. In the previous four matches, the team lost by a score of 0:3 to Estonia, Latvia, Ukraine, and Lithuania.

According to the regulations of the tournament, which is a qualifying competition for Euro 2024, the team that takes first place will receive a ticket to the final stage of the continental championship.

EEVZA was founded back in 2005 in Jurmala (Latvia) by seven countries, i.e., Belarus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, and Ukraine. Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia all joined EEVZA at a later stage.

It aims at developing volleyball and beach volleyball in the Eastern European region, with a focus on youth and the grassroots level, while promoting good collaboration and friendship between all member federations.

