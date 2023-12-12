Indian GM wins Vugar Hashimov Memorial 2023 [PHOTOS]

Gabala city has hosted the Vugar Hashimov Memorial 2023, bringing together ten chess players.

The event was co-organized by the Vugar Hashimov Chess Foundation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation to pay tribute to the legendary chess player Vugar Hashimov, Azernews reports.

At the closing ceremony, President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov hailed the high level of the competition organization.

Mahir Mammadov thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the attention and care shown to this sport.

The head of the Organizing Committee Gasim Hashimov expressed his gratitude to the institutions that supported the organization of the competition.

A brief summary of the race was shown on the screen. Then the chief judge Ilaha Gadimova announced the final result.

The head of Gabala District Executive Authority Sabuhi Abdullayev, Mahir Mammadov, head of the Territorial Tax Department Elkhan Suleymanli and Vugar Hashimov's father Gasim Hashimov took part in the awarding ceremony.

Gasim Hashimov presented the trophy to Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, the winner of the 9th Vugar Hashimov Memorial.

As of November 2023, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi is the fourth highest rated player in India (behind Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh D, and R Praggnanandhaa). He is the fourth Indian player to have crossed the Elo rating threshold of 2700.

Vugar Hashimov Memorial was first held in Shamkir in 2014.

Despite his short life, Vugar Hashimov made a remarkable contribution to the chess history of Azerbaijan.

He played for Azerbaijan's national team in the Chess Olympiads in 2002, 2004, 2006, and 2008.

Gashimov won a bronze medal in the European Team Championship in 2007 and became the European Champion with the national team in 2009.

He was the European vice champion of the national team in 2011 and the winner of the Reggio Emilia tournament in 2010–2011.

---

