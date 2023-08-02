Azerbaijani Paralympic swimmer wins world bronze

2 August 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani swimmer, three-time Paralympic champion Raman Salei has taken a bronze medal at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, England, Azernews reports.

He secured the medal in the men`s 100m butterfly event after timing 58.73 seconds.

Raman Salei also secured the silver medal in the men`s 100m backstroke event after timing 1.00.83 seconds. He also booked his place at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Raman Salei, a three-time Paralympic champion from Azerbaijan, has added another medal to his collection. On May 15, 2023, Salei won a silver medal in the men's 100m backstroke event at the Citi Para Swimming World Series in Berlin, Germany, clocking in at 1.09 seconds.

At the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Salei took silver in the 100m backstroke S12. In recognition of his performance at the games, and for his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani sport, Salei was awarded the Order For Service to the Fatherland III degree by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

At the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships, Salei won silver in the 100m backstroke S12 and bronze in the 50m freestyle S12 and 100m freestyle S12. He improved on this performance at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, winning gold in both the 100-metre freestyle S12 and 100-metre backstroke S12 events.

