Minister visits training session of Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team [PHOTOS]

1 July 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva attended the control training of members of the country's rhythmic gymnastics team, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The control training was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Members of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team of different age groups took part at the training session.

---

