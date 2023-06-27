Time & venue of matches to be held between Qarabag & Lincoln have been confirmed

27 June 2023 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

The time of the matches of the UEFA Champions League I qualifying round, which will be held between Azerbaijan’s Qarabag and Gibraltar’s Lincoln was confirmed, Azernews reports.

The first match to be held at the Victoria stadium in Gibraltar will start on July 11 at 19:30 Baku time.

The return match, which will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium on July 19, will start at 20:00.

