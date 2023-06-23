Baku to host next meeting of FIA General Assembly

23 June 2023 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

The next meeting of the General Assemblies of Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) will take place in Baku on December 8, 2023, Azernews reports, citing the official website of the federation.

It was added in the reports that the Extraordinary General Assemblies of the federation were held in Cordoba, Andalusia, on June 22.

FIA Member Clubs took part in the voting process and approved several proposals, most notably the FIA’s annual audited accounts for 2022 and the reaffiliation of the Automobile Association of the United Kingdom as an FIA Member Club. The President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), former rally driver Mohammad Ahmed bin Sulayem welcomed the UK’s re-joining the FIA.

