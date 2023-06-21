Azerbaijani Sports Minister: 12.5k people participated in Yukselis competition in 2023

21 June 2023 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Yukselis (Rise) competition gives young people of Azerbaijan a chance to show themselves. About 12,500 people participated in the competition this year.

Azernews reports that this was said by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov during his speech at the Human Resources Summit "Moving from the depths of the earth to the depths of the brain" panel.

The Minister said that the competition consists of three stages: "After the results are announced, we meet the winners at the ministry. Winners are talented people. There are educated young people in our country. "Several institutions should and are working to educate educated young people."

